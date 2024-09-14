STASIS EURO Trading Up 0.1% This Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $137.53 million and $663,595.36 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

