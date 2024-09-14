Steem Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $80.46 million and $13.38 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,823.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.27 or 0.00548725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00111309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00281412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00080729 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,407,927 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

