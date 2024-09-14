Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 937,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 424.5 days.

Stelco Stock Performance

STZHF remained flat at $47.73 during trading on Friday. 74 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604. Stelco has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.

