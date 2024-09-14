Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 937,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 424.5 days.
Stelco Stock Performance
STZHF remained flat at $47.73 during trading on Friday. 74 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604. Stelco has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43.
Stelco Company Profile
