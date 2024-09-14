Steven Clive Miller Sells 6,763 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $94,005.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $198,536.00.

WRBY opened at $14.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.89 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 43.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 806,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Warby Parker by 26.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

