STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Up 95.8% in August

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

TUGN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.2306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

