Stifel Nicolaus Raises Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target to $69.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.18.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,530,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,370 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3,137.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,093,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

