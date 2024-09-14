Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 82100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

