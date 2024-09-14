STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.35.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $2,280,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 36.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,604 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $381,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.