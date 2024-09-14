StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.