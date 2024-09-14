StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.40.

EVBG stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after purchasing an additional 163,180 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 617,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 183,471 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,591.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 454,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 437,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

