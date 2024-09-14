StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 1.7 %

MRIN stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 86.85%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

