StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:FENG opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.75. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.15.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

