StockNews.com Downgrades Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.25.

Tidewater Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TDW opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.13. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tidewater will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

