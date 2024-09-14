StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.08.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $61.20.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

