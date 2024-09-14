StockNews.com Upgrades iPower (NYSE:IPW) to “Buy”

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of iPower from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

IPW opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth about $3,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iPower by 197.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

