StockNews.com Upgrades Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

