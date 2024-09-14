Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of STOK opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $754.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,185,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,052,000 after buying an additional 1,488,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 528.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 243,083 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 550.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 982,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,186,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

