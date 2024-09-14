Stolper Co Acquires 673 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of T opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.