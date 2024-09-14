Stolper Co Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stolper Co increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 2.3% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

