Stolper Co Grows Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Stolper Co lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 105,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

