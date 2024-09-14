Stolper Co Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stolper Co boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.7% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

