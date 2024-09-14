Stolper Co Raises Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Stolper Co lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Stolper Co owned about 0.05% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,927,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 294.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 310,095 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 353,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 248,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

