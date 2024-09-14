Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $302.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

