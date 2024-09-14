Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 69,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Intel by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

