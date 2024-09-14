Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New $4.25 Million Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 95.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LHX opened at $229.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $245.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,756 shares of company stock worth $7,588,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

