Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,906 CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $190,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,438,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $46.93 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSGS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

