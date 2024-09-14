Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

