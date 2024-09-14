Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,520 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $205.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.12. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $208.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

