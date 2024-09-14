Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $918,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 163.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $120.31.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

