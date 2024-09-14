Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,369,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $72.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

