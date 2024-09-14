Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Update

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Stran & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Stran & Company, Inc.
