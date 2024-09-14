Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Update

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Stran & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

