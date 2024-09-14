STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at STRATA Skin Sciences

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CEO Dolev Rafaeli purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $59,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,509.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dolev Rafaeli acquired 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $59,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,509.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uri Geiger acquired 230,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $723,999.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,441,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,361.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) by 162.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of SSKN stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.01. 8,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.37. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

