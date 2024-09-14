Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1287 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HNDL opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $833.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.