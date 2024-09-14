Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1287 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HNDL opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $833.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.