Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1287 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of HNDL opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $833.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $22.15.
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
