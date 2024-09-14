Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 587,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%.

STRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

