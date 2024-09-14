Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 2.0 %

Subsea 7 stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 10,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 1.77. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

