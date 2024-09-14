Sui Price Reaches $1.02 (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Sui has a market cap of $2.73 billion and $303.46 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sui has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.



Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.06290276 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $342,431,191.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

