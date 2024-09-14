Sui (SUI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.73 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Sui coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sui has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $340.61 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.91 or 0.00260512 BTC.

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.06290276 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $342,431,191.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

