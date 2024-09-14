SUNDOG Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186.22 Million (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. SUNDOG has a total market cap of $349.74 million and approximately $186.22 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUNDOG token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded up 46.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00260212 BTC.

SUNDOG Profile

SUNDOG launched on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,501,877 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.3513102 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $175,198,872.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

