SUNDOG Trading Up 45.2% Over Last 7 Days (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. SUNDOG has a total market cap of $340.16 million and $187.54 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. One SUNDOG token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SUNDOG

SUNDOG’s launch date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,501,877 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.3513102 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $175,198,872.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

