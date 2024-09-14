SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.89 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $171.07 million and $10.89 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 277,733,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,178,752 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

