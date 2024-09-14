SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 11,263 FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FINV. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $5.30 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $435.93 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

