SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $118,000 Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,146.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,419 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,098,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,372,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 184,961 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 114,843 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PPA stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

