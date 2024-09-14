SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $205,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 303.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 96.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Trimble Stock Up 1.5 %

TRMB opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.