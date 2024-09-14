SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $93,000 Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE DNP opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.09.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
DNP Select Income Fund Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Further Reading
