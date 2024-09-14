SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HII opened at $261.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.84. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.