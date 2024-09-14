Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO Lou Ferraro Sells 5,768 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) CFO Lou Ferraro sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $78,444.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
SNCR opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $15.45.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
