Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO Lou Ferraro Sells 5,768 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) CFO Lou Ferraro sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $78,444.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

SNCR opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.