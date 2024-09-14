Synthetix (SNX) Hits Market Cap of $471.83 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002400 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $471.83 million and $10.11 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

