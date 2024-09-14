Taiko (TAIKO) Price Tops $1.50 on Major Exchanges

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Taiko coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $113.91 million and $20.66 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.00261174 BTC.

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 76,032,579.25 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.49058309 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $30,565,844.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

