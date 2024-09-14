Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.4 %

Taitron Components stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,628. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

