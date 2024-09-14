Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,396,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

